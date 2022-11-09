Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6,472,821 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,472,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 3,180.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 284,980 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Rogers Communications by 21.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

RCI opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

