Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 65,088 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,088 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,521,000 after purchasing an additional 548,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,215,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,612,000 after purchasing an additional 482,054 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 237.84%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

