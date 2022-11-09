Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 8,483 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Etsy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Etsy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Etsy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Etsy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Etsy by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,315 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

