Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $224,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,652,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at $406,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $184.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.64 and a 200-day moving average of $155.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $187.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

