Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 134.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Columbia Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $59,759.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

Columbia Financial

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

