Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,926 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Qorvo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,254,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.