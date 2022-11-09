Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAP opened at $182.64 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

