Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. CWM LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 23.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,368,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,759 shares of company stock worth $599,501. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

