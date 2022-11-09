Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hess by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 85.1% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 91.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Insider Activity

Hess Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,270 shares of company stock worth $15,921,756. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.17.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.