Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 62,012 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $35,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

