Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PVH opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $124.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on PVH to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

