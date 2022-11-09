Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $416.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $501.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

