Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.36 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

CE opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

