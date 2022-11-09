Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Masimo by 125.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 36.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.89. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

