Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $2.03 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 56.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Fortis Trading Up 0.4 %

Fortis Cuts Dividend

NYSE:FTS opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.20%.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.