Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.10% of Hercules Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 33,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 422,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 437.51%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.