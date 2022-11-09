Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 89.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

