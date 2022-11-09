BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after acquiring an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.31.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $686.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.53. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

