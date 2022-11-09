Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after buying an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,624,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,024,000 after buying an additional 125,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,025,000 after buying an additional 125,874 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $133.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

