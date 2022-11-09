Brian Choi Acquires 12,569 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi acquired 12,569 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $139,767.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,206,020 shares in the company, valued at $13,410,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Brian Choi acquired 2,075 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $23,779.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brian Choi acquired 17,500 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $196,350.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Brian Choi acquired 5,275 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,676.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Brian Choi acquired 21,949 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $264,485.45.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OPBK opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $170.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.72%.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 41.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

