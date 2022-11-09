Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 400,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,362,000 after buying an additional 252,592 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,227.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 239,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

