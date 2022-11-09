Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
