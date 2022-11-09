Brokerages Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target at $41.40

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 58.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,148 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 744.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 402,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.