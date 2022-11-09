BTS Chain (BTSC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,834.00

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. One BTS Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTS Chain has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and $11,834.00 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00544142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.90 or 0.28324502 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BTS Chain Profile

BTS Chain was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

