Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,634,090 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

