Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,022 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 110.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,209,905 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,676,000 after purchasing an additional 635,884 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 541.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 197,101 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 42.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 287,371 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

