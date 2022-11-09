Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,641 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $17,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Trading Down 1.1 %

CAH stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

