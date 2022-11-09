CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,723 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of CarMax worth $17,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 90.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of KMX opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $155.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

