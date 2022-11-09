Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Michael E. Maroone Purchases 100,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carvana Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $304.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Carvana

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

