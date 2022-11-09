Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 496,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,367,223 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $8.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Carvana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carvana by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Carvana by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.