Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Up 5.9%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 11,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,870,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,824,067.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 653,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,067.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,824,067.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 653,791 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,067.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,547.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,748 shares of company stock worth $11,434,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

