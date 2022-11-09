Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Wedbush began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 224.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.18 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Celsius's revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

