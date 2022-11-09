China Automotive Systems (CAAS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. China Automotive Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.36. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.93 million. On average, analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $126.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

