Christina Rossi Sells 533 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) COO Christina Rossi sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $24,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $117.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

About Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

