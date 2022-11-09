Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $370.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $321.92.

Cigna Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $327.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $329.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

