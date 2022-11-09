Citigroup Trims Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Target Price to $65.00

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $52.73 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 2,111.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after buying an additional 265,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 1,141.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 187,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos in the second quarter valued at $8,966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at $7,324,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at $4,921,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

