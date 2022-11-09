Citigroup Trims Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Target Price to $65.00

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.
Danaos Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of Danaos stock opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $52.73 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31.
Danaos Company Profile
Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.
