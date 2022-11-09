Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 4.8%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.18. 101,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,692,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,720,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 670,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 621,717 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

