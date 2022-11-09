Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 63,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $334.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.71.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,316 shares of company stock valued at $73,570,736 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

