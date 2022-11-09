Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,613,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,934,000 after buying an additional 245,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,251,000 after buying an additional 167,734 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

