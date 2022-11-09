Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $229.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

