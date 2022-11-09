Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $211,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

