Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $212,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 52.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.