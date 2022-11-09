Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

