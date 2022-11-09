Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $239,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 46,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $251.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.04. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.87.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,178 shares of company stock worth $3,530,473. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.