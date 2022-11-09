Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $249,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,681,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NEM opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Newmont to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.72.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.