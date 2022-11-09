Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $261,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.44. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citrix Systems Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

