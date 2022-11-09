Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

ADM stock opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

