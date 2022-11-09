Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $275,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 121,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $1,957,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.