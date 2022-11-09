Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $382.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.55. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.88.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

