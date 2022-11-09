Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Price Performance

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

HSY stock opened at $231.07 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $174.09 and a 52 week high of $241.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

