Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 87 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chart Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Chart Industries by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000.

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $239.47 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on GTLS. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.92.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

